Mira Rajput shares sweet birthday note for her 'perpetual third wheel' Ishaan Khatter

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 1 (ANI): As Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter turned a year older on Monday, his sister-in-law and Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput penned a special birthday note for him.

Mira took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy picture of Ishaan and in the post's caption called him a "loving, perpetual third wheel and the best chachu."

She wrote, "Spirited, talented, the one with the biggest hair and the biggest heart, ever so loving, perpetual third wheel and the best Chachu in the whole wide world.. Happy Birthday @ishaankhatter, Love you loads."

"May we always click the best pictures of each other and always be 90s kids forever (Let's keep the sidebar going when the conversations take a turn for you know.. "evolved") Always be happy and keep the kids busy," Mira added, referring to her children, daughter Misha and son Zain.

Ishaan replied to the birthday wish in the comment section, writing, "Hah!!! Amen! Your words are sweeter than cake. Love ya 4eva galll."





Apart from Mira, actor Anushka Sharma shared Ishaan's photo on her Instagram stories, wishing "love and light" for the 26-year-old actor on his birthday.



Shanaya Kapoor also wished Ishaan on his special day with a photo where the two could be seen posing with Ananya Panday.



Ishaan, son of Neelima Azeem and Rajesh Khatter, made his acting debut as a lead with Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's 'Beyond The Clouds' ('BTC').

He then managed to grab eyeballs with his stint in the Bollywood film 'Dhadak', which also marked the debut of late Sridevi's daughter Janvhi Kapoor. Ishaan is currently working on his war drama film 'Pippa'. (ANI)

