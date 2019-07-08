Mira Rajput wishes Shahid Kapoor on 4th wedding anniversary in adorable post

New Delhi (India), July 7 (ANI): Love and togetherness is what Mira Rajput Kapoor's latest post is all about as she wished husband Shahid Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary.

Mira posted a picture of her and Shahid from the day of their nuptials and the two are looking immersed in love!

"You make my world and me go round," she captioned the picture.



Never shying away from sharing her love life on social media, Mira also shared a picture on her Instagram story which seems to be the duo's petite commemoration of the day.

The image shows candles and roses surrounding a 'Love' led light on a side table.



Meanwhile, the "Padmaavat" actor is currently glorying in the success of his latest release 'Kabir Singh' which emerged as his biggest solo opener. The film crossed the Rs. 200 crore mark in just 13 days of its release.

After becoming the biggest opener for the lead actor, the film achieved yet another feat by hitting a double century, quicker than Salman Khan's 'Bharat' (day 14) and Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' (day 28).

'Kabir Singh' is the Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy.' The original blockbuster starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who also directed the original film, 'Kabir Singh' tells the story of a short-tempered surgeon Kabir Singh (Shahid) who goes on a path of self-destruction, consuming drugs and alcohol after he cannot marry the love of his life Preeti (Kiara).

The film also features Soham Majumdar, Arjan Bajwa, Suresh Oberoi, Nikita Dutta and Kamini Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar, and Ashwin Varde, the film had released on June 21. (ANI)

