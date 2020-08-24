'Mirzapur 2' to premiere on October 23, announces Amazon Prime Video

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated Original Series 'Mirzapur' will start premiering on the platform from October 23.

Set in Mirzapur, the hinterland of northern India, the first season of the crime drama had taken the audiences into a dark, complex world of guns, drugs and lawlessness. It's relentless pace, well etched-out characters and nuanced narrative had left the fans wanting more.

With Season 2, the canvas of Mirzapur gets bigger with a stellar ensemble cast featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Manu Rishi Chadha and Rajesh Tailang returning to the action-packed series.

"Mirzapur has truly been a game-changer title for us. The show heralded a new idiom of storytelling for Indian audiences -- its characters have become a part of popular culture. We are certain that the riveting narrative of season 2 will leave our audiences mesmerized once again," said Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video.

The sequel of the show will also feature Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The much-awaited Amazon Original Series is created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and will launch exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

"Mirzapur was a step in that endeavor. It was not just about breaking boundaries for the audiences, but also for ourselves as content creators. Bringing thrilling and untold stories from India's hinterland without losing authenticity has been our biggest win," said Ritesh Sidhwani, Producer, Excel Entertainment.

The series is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, created by Puneet Krishna and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Mihir Desai.(ANI)

