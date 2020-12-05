Mirzapur fame Anangsha Biswas wins Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): Actor Anangsha Biswas, infamous for her performance as Zarina Begum in Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2, won the Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Award 2020 for Jury Choice held in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Admired by audiences for her performances on various OTT platforms, Anangsha took home the prestigious Dadasaheb Icon Award.



The actor who played the role of dancer Zarina Begum in Mirzapur and Mirzapur 2 on Amazon Prime also enacted the character of Hymna in Hostages and Hostages 2 on Netflix.

The star who is being cherished by the OTT viewers has also worked with Naseeruddin Shah in her first play in Mumbai which was 'Women in waiting Men in line' in Prithvi theatre and 'Kusum Manohar Lele', a cine play on zee5 with 'Under the influence' production.

In addition to OTT, she has also worked in movies like Fraud Saiyaan and Be Careful. Anangsha's previous film to hit the theatres was Fraud Saiyaan in the year 2019, and Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana, Maaya 2, Aashcharyachakit in the year 2012, 2018, and 2018. (ANI)

