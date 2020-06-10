Miss you dad, every single day: Priyanka Chopra remembers father on his death anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Actor Priyanka Chopra on Wednesday paid an emotional tribute to her father, Ashok Chopra, on his death anniversary.

"We're connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day! the 'Don' actor wrote on Instagram.



Not only did she share a heartfelt post, but 'The Sky is Pink' actor also went back in time by posting an old picture, which featured her father in his youth.

It is no secret that Priyanka was remarkably close to her dad. So much so that she has got a tattoo 'Daddy's lil girl' inked on her wrist in her father's handwriting.

In 2013, the 'Fashion' actor lost her father, to cancer. PeeCee has been very expressive and vocal about missing her father, and how his death has been a blow for her. (ANI)

