A still from the song (courtesy: YouTube)
A still from the song (courtesy: YouTube)

'Mission Kashmir' clocks 19 years, Preity Zinta shares her journey

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:54 IST

New Delhi [India] Oct 27 (ANI): As Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Mission Kashmir' clocked 19 years of its release on Sunday, the latter celebrated the day by sharing a clip of the hit song 'Bhumro Bhumro'.
The 'Veer-Zaara' actor uploaded the video on her Twitter and wrote, "Mission Kashmir was not just a film but an unbelievable experience! Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making me a part of this incredible journey & for all the amazing memories. Bhumero will always be special @iHrithik#MissionKashmir #Sufi #Althaf #Bhumero". In the video, Preity can be seen dancing on the hit song.
The story revolved around a boy Altaaf Khan, played by Hrithik Roshan, whose family is accidentally killed by a police officer, played by Sanjay Dutt in a massacre. The boy is adopted by Dutt, who was responsible for his parents' death. Later, when the boy finds out, he becomes a terrorist.
Directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikram Chandra, the film emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2000. The flick also featured, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 13:25 IST

Emilia Clarke celebrates 33rd birthday with 'GoT' stars

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): The 33rd birthday of actor Emilia Clark could not have got better as she reunited with her HBO hit series 'Game of Throne' stars Jason Momoa and Kit Harrington.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 12:52 IST

I've been super single for two years, says Selena Gomez

Washington DC [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Selena Gomez, who just dropped two surprise tracks, is looking out for love and she wants it 'to be real' this time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:49 IST

From Amitabh Bachchan to Rishi Kapoor, B-town celebs wish Happy Diwali

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): It's the festival of lights and scores of Bollywood celebrities thronged the social media on Sunday while extending out Diwali wishes to their fans and followers across the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 11:16 IST

Here's how Priyanka Chopra is celebrating first Diwali with Nick Jonas

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas who never fail to give major couple goals, extended their Diwali wishes to their fans and loved ones with an adorable post.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:38 IST

Lindsay Lohan praises Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus after shady...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): After sharing a shady post about the budding romance between singer Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus, Lindsay Lohan praised the two stars and cleared her intentions.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 10:32 IST

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel grab eyeballs with scary...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Power couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel grabbed eyeballs as they dressed in their scariest costume at the annual star-studded Casamigos Tequila Halloween Party in Beverly Hills on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:40 IST

Adele shows off her slim figure at Drake's birthday party

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Adele had a great time enjoying herself while celebrating rapper Drake's birthday on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:59 IST

Here's how Shah Rukh's son AbRam reacted to his appearance on...

New Delhi (India), Oct 27 (ANI): Bollywood's romance king Shah Rukh Khan who recently grabbed the guest's couch at David Letterman's show on Netflix, shared a funny incident about his 'softer littlest one.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 08:57 IST

Elton John cancels Indianapolis concert due to illness

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 27 (ANI): Singer Elton John who was set to perform in Indianapolis, has canceled his event due to illness.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Sara Ali Khan kickstarts Diwali celebrations with family

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The festival of lights, Diwali is here and Sara Ali Khan is all set for the festivities with her family including father Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and brothers Ibrahim and Taimur.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:56 IST

Ananya Panday urges fans to celebrate cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Newbie Ananya Panday on Saturday requested her fans and other social media buffs to celebrate this Diwali cracker-free.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 23:36 IST

Shraddha Kapoor bats for cracker-free Diwali

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor on Saturday urged her fans and followers to celebrate cracker-free Diwali for the sake of environment and animals.

Read More
iocl