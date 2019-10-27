'Mission Kashmir' clocks 19 years, Preity Zinta shares her journey

New Delhi [India] Oct 27 (ANI): As Hrithik Roshan and Preity Zinta starrer 'Mission Kashmir' clocked 19 years of its release on Sunday, the latter celebrated the day by sharing a clip of the hit song 'Bhumro Bhumro'.

The 'Veer-Zaara' actor uploaded the video on her Twitter and wrote, "Mission Kashmir was not just a film but an unbelievable experience! Thank you Vidhu Vinod Chopra for making me a part of this incredible journey & for all the amazing memories. Bhumero will always be special @iHrithik#MissionKashmir #Sufi #Althaf #Bhumero". In the video, Preity can be seen dancing on the hit song.

The story revolved around a boy Altaaf Khan, played by Hrithik Roshan, whose family is accidentally killed by a police officer, played by Sanjay Dutt in a massacre. The boy is adopted by Dutt, who was responsible for his parents' death. Later, when the boy finds out, he becomes a terrorist.

Directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikram Chandra, the film emerged as the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2000. The flick also featured, Hrithik Roshan, Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. (ANI)

