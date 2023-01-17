Mission Majnu: Sidharth Malhotra unveils patriotic anthem 'Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming spy thriller 'Mission Majnu' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna on Wednesday, unveiled the patriotic anthem of the year 'Maati Ko Maa Kehte Hain'.

Sidharth took to Instagram and treated fans with another song from his movie.

Sharing the video, he wrote, "HUM MAATI KO MA KEHTE HAIN. A patriotic anthem of the year. #MaatiKoMaaKehteHain, song out now!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CngyX22KAk6/



The new song is a heartfelt and appreciative ode to the warriors who would die for their nation.

Sung by Sonu Nigam, lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, and music composed by Rochak.



Recently, the song 'Rabba Janda' from his upcoming spy-thriller was unveiled. Netflix India took to Instagram to make the announcement of the romantic number's release.

"Rabba Jaanda we're gonna play this song for the next 1738 days," the caption read. (God knows we're gonna play this song for the next 1738 days)

Featuring the voice of 'Raataan Lambiyan' singer Zubin Nautiyal, the romantic tune has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and the lyrics penned have been by Shabbir Ahmed.

The music video of the song features the 37-year-old actor opposite 'Pushpa: The Rise' actor Rashmika Mandanna playfully courting each other before getting married.

The trailer showcased Sidharth as a RAW operative who travels to Pakistan to learn more about that nation's nuclear capabilities and whether they are planning a bomb with India as its target. Similar to 'Raazi', Sidharth marries a Pakistani woman after falling in love with her in order to establish his identity in the nation and his cover. He works as a tailor during the day and is a superspy for India at night.

Set in the 1970s, 'Mission Majnu' is a patriotic thriller with a love story at its core, showcasing one of India's most covert operations of taking down Pakistan's efforts of a nuclear attack.

Directed by Shantanu Bagchi and produced by RSVP and GBA, 'Mission Majnu' is all set to premiere exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix from January 20, 2023.

Apart from this, Sidharth will also be seen in the upcoming action-thriller 'Yodha' opposite Disha Patani, which is all set to hit the theatres on July 7, 2023.

He also has an upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force', which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

