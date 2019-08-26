'Mission Mangal' continues winning streak, crosses Rs. 150 crore mark

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal' is unstoppable at the box office and has surpassed the Rs. 150 crore mark in just 11 days of its run.

The film has impressed the audience and the box-office numbers are proving it!

The Jagan Shakti-directorial has managed to rake in a total of Rs. 164.61 crore. Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his Twitter handle.

Taran noted that the film continued to "surprise with solid trending" on the second weekend.



The space drama minted Rs. 7.83 crore on its second Friday. The film witnessed a major jump and earned a total of Rs. 13.32 crore on its second Saturday and saw a further increase in numbers on Sunday, minting Rs. 15.30 crore.

Taran, in a separate tweet, shared the various benchmarks achieved by the film, noting that it crossed Rs. 50 crore on Day 3, Rs. 100 crore on the fifth day of its release and Rs. 150 crore after 11 days of its run at the box office.



The space drama has emerged as Akshay Kumar's biggest opener till date.

Apart from Akshay, 'Mission Mangal' features a stellar star-cast including Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.

Rakesh Dhawan (Akshay) and Tara Shinde (Vidya) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. The film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

Meanwhile, John Abraham's latest outing 'Batla House', which also released alongside 'Mission Mangal', is doing good at the box office. The film has earned a total of Rs. 83.78 crore and is inching closer to the Rs. 100 crore mark.

Both the films released on the occasion of Independence Day. (ANI)

