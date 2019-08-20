'Mission Mangal' enters 100 crore club! tweets Sonakshi Sinha

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:32 IST

End of a school: Gulzar, Raza Murad, Tabassum mourn Khayyam's demise

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Legendary music composer Zahur 'Khayyam' Hashmi who breathed his last on Monday will be laid to rest with full state honours in Mumbai on Tuesday and to bid him adieu, people from the film fraternity visited his residence.