'Mission Mangal' enters 100 crore club! tweets Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Film 'Mission Mangal' entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India's ambitious lunar mission'Chandrayaan 2' entered moon's orbit.
Sonakshi Sinha who stars in the film shared the news on her Twitter account.
"Mission Mangal has entered the 100 cr club, and Chandrayaan 2 has entered the lunar orbit... DUNIYA SE BOLO COPY THAAAAAT!!!!!" she tweeted.After a bumper opening, Akshay Kumar's latest release 'Mission Mangal' struck gold at the box office. The film managed to mint Rs 97.56 over the weekend according to Taran Adarsh, film critic and trade analyst.
According to estimates, the film has earned around Rs 40 crores on day 2 and 3 of its release thus registering a total of Rs. 70.02 crore till Saturday at the Box Office.
With its multi-star cast, the film is set to cruise past Akshay's bumper openers '2.O' and 'Kesari' which earned an estimated Rs 95 crores and Rs 78.07 respectively at the weekend box office.
'Mission Mangal' features Akshay as Rakesh Dhawan along with Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi.
Rakesh and Tara lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: The launch of India's first orbiter mission to Mars.
The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:23 IST
