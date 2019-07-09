'Mission Mangal' teaser takes off to narrate an incredible true story

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): After piquing the curiosity of fans with the poster of multi-starrer 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar has now dropped the film's teaser.

Akshay, who will be seen essaying the role of Rakesh Dhawan, is seen as announcing that the spacecraft is 'good to go for launch.'

Rakesh and Tara Shinde (Vidya Balan) lead a team of scientists who overcome their personal challenges and failures to serve as the brains behind one of the greatest missions in history: the launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

The 45-second teaser also gives glimpses into the lives of the characters essayed by Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari and HR Dattatrey as the ten-second countdown is heard in the background.

The clip ends with a note 'This Independence Day, the sky is not the limit'.

The teaser was shared by the actor on the micro-blogging site Twitter where he wrote, "Ek Desh. Ek Sapna. Ek Ithihaas (One Nation, one dream, one history). The true story of India's #SpaceMission to Mars is here."

The movie, based on a true story of India's mission to Mars, is about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie is co-produced by 'PadMan' director R Balki.

'Mission Mangal' is set to take off on August 15 this year. (ANI)