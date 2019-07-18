Mission Mangal trailer: Sky is not the limit!

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Makers of 'Mission Mangal' dropped the trailer of the upcoming film on Thursday, which will leave you with admiration for the incredible team of scientists and engineers at ISRO.

Starting with an excerpt from Akshay Kumar's, who is essaying the role of senior scientist Rakesh Dhawan at ISRO, speech that 'there is no science without experiment', the two minutes 52 seconds trailer features the ambitious recreated take-off of Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) spacecraft.

Rakesh, a highly determined scientist, demonstrates a basic home science technique of preparing 'pooris' using which he wishes to launch the spacecraft.

With all the sequences from the character's life, the ode to the entire female scientists features leading ladies Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, and Nithya Menon taking an active part in the mission.

With some overwhelming dialogues, the trailer is all to ignite a spark of inspiration with an intriguing story solely dedicated to India's milestone achievement Mangalyaan (Mars Mission) and the difficulties that the team went through.

Depicting all labour, dedication of the team, this clip will make you believe that 'sky is not the limit'. Copy that!

Akshay shared the trailer on his twitter handle.





The trailer shows the stellar cast of the film including veteran actor Dalip Tahil, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, and Sharat Saxena.

Before the release of the trailer, the actor kept the fans on their toes with a picture he shared with the cast of the film on Instagram.



'Mission Mangal' is directed by Jagan Shakti and presented by Fox Star Studios.

Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019. (ANI)