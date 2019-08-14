A still from the song (Courtesy: YouTube)
'Mission Mangal's latest track 'Shaabaashiyaan' is here saluting team behind ambitious mission

ANI | Updated: Aug 13, 2019 23:55 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Just two days to go for the release of 'Mission Mangal' and the makers have dropped the second track 'Shaabaashiyaan' celebrating the spirit and labour of the ambitious team of scientists behind the Mars mission.
The slow tune perfectly amalgamated with the success of the challenging mission is sure to make you relive the 2013 launch of Mars Orbiter Mission.
The melody penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya comes as a pat on the back of the amazing brains which came together to make the world believe in India's capabilities.
Shilpa Rao, Anand Bhaskar and Abhijeet Srivastava are the voices behind the track with Amit Trivedi as its composer.
Prior to this, makers released 'Dil Mei Hai Mars' which director Jagan Shakti described as "an anthem that plays out at different junctures in the film."
The upcoming feature is based on the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM), also called Mangalyaan, carried out by a team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). With the mission, India became the first Asian nation to reach Martian orbit and the first nation in the world to do so in its maiden attempt.
The film stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari as ISRO scientists.
Produced by Cape of Good Films, Hope Productions, and Fox Star Studios, the film is scheduled to land in theatres on August 15, 2019. (ANI)

