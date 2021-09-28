Mithila Palkar excited about final season of 'Little Things'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 28 (ANI): Mark your calendars! The finale season of Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal-starrer 'Little Things' will be out on Netflix on October 15.

On Tuesday, the makers treated fans with the official trailer of the fourth and final season of the popular romantic show.

The trailer celebrates Dhruv and Kavya's individuality and relationship as they grow together amidst their highs and lows. While they make the tricky transition from young love to a mature relationship, the audience will witness Dhruv and Kavya navigate questions around commitment, health, ambitions and family.





Talking about her journey on 'Little Things', Mithila, who plays Kavya on the show, said, "Little Things is a show that is very close to my heart. Kavya is a character that is going to stay with me forever. It's been an incredible journey with Dhruv, my Directors and the fabulous crew. The finale season nudged me to go back in time and relive my journey as Kavya for one last time. I am hoping audiences enjoy this season as well and celebrate their bond with Dhruv and Kavya."

Like Mithila, Dhruv, who plays Dhruv Vats on the show, is also extremely excited about the finale season.

"My bond with Little Things is very special, it's not only a show that I wrote or played a character I love, but this show is also my baby. I have grown with this show and the amount of love it has received over the years has really overwhelmed me," he said.

"I'm honestly a little sad that this show is coming to an end, but I'm also immensely happy that Dhruv and Kavya were able to spread this much love and joy amongst their audience," the actor added.

Produced by Dice Media and directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, the show, as the title suggests, captures the everyday little moments in the life of a young couple and unwraps all complexities and wholesome moments of modern relationships. (ANI)

