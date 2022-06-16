Mithun Chakraborty turns 72, a look back at his trendsetting dance numbers

Mumbai [Maharashtra], June 16 (ANI): Veteran bollywood actor Mithun Chakraborty turns 72 today! Mithun da, as he is popularly known, has established a name for himself both in Bollywood and Tollywood. As the actor turns a day younger, let's have a look back at some of his trendsetting dance numbers!

1. I Am a Disco Dancer (Disco Dancer)



The song, 'I am a Disco Dancer' gave a headstart to disco songs in Bollywood. It is thus safe to say that this groovy and energetic track has popularised the disco dance from the 1980s until now. The blinding lights in the song coupled with catchy tunes and Mithun's zestful acting, make 'I am a Disco Dancer' one of the most popular party anthems to date.

2. Jimmy Jimmy (Disco Dancer)



Another upbeat song 'Jimmy Jimmy' from the movie 'Disco Dancer' has a special place in the hearts of Mithun Da's fans. The foot-tapping song forces you to come to the dancefloor and match steps to the epic lyrics of 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy... Aaja Aaja Aaja". Composed by the legendary singer-composer, late Bappi Lahiri, the song still rages in everyone's playlist.



3. Super Dancer (Dance Dance)



Mithun Chakraborty's peppy 'Super Dancer' song was another popular hit in the 80s. This retro track from the movie 'Dance Dance', is a favourite of many party-goers even amongst the Gen-Z.

4. Ae Mere Awaz Ke Dosto (Aamne Saamne)



Mithun owned this dance number like a pro! 'Ae Mere Awaz Ke Dosto' is a robust Bollywood song where our very own Mithun Da flaunted his dance moves along with co-dancer Arti Gupta. Mithun, donning a golden and glittery attire absolutely nailed the performance back then.

5. Beraham Tune Kiya (Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki)



'Beraham Tune Kiya' is one of the best disco numbers featuring Mithun Chakraborty who absolutely nailed the dance steps. Composed once again by Bappi Lahiri, the song never fails to make an impact at a disco party. (ANI)

