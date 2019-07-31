MLA calls out Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal for doing drugs, Milind Deora slams him

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Karan Johar, who is known to be a party lover, often arranges quick get-togethers for his B-town friends. Recently, KJo hosted a bash for a number of stars including Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, among others.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director, who stays quite active on Instagram, shared a sneak peek from the house party on the photo-sharing application.

The video posted on Karan's Instagram soon went viral, leading to a debate whether or not the stars at his house consumed drugs on that night. SAD MLA Manjinder Sirsa posted the same clip on his Twitter handle claiming that celebrities were in a "drugged state".

"UDTA Bollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against Drug Abuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar vickykaushal09," Sirsa tweeted along with the clip.



Responding to his bizarre tweet, Congress Leader Milind Deora, refuted the claims while demanding an apology.

He wrote, "My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a "drugged state" so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don't know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology."



Meanwhile, Twitterati also took part in the debate with some users posting snapshots from the video claiming that the actors consumed drugs, while others said that it is a private get-together and none of them looked high.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that Deepika's husband Ranveer Singh and Ranbir's rumoured girlfriend Alia Bhatt were not present at the party. Ranveer is currently shooting for his upcoming sports drama '83' in London, and Alia has just wrapped up the Ooty shoot of 'Sadak 2'. (ANI)