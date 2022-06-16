Mohanlal pays tribute to Galwan heroes on second anniversary

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): On the second anniversary of Indian army's face-off with China in Galwan Valley, legendary actor Mohanlal paid homage to brave Indian soldiers who laid down their lives in the standoff.

The superstar shared his tributes on his official Twitter handle where he shared a poster on the Galwan heroes.

He wrote," Long live the legacy of our great heroes of Galwan! May your sacrifices be forever honored as the nation salutes in your memory today. Jai Hind!"



On the work front, Mohanlal, who has many projects lined up, for the first time in his career has decided to direct the film 'Barroz: Guardian of D'Gama's Treasure'.



He is currently busy with his first directorial and will also be seen in Shaji Kailas's film 'Alone'.

Other upcoming projects include 'L2: Empuraan' the sequel of 'Lucifer' Prithviraj Sukumaran's directorial debut film Lucifer.

Upcoming thriller 'Monster', by director Vysakh is also lined up for release. (ANI)

