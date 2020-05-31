New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Mohit Suri has just confirmed a sequel of the romantic-action flick 'Malang' in-process and shared a glimpse of the first draft on social media.
The 39-year-old director shared a picture of the script (in making) on Twitter.
The picture had wordings of "Malang - Unleash The Madness 2" in black, bold letters.
Alongside the picture, the filmmaker tweeted: "To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #Malang #firstdraft #malang2"
Earlier, on May 6, it was noted that the ensemble cast of 'Malang' including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Khemu met each other for a virtual reunion on a group video call.
The revenge drama was released across India on Feb 7, this year and did good business over the box office. (ANI)
Mohit Suri working on 'Malang 2', shares glimpse of first draft
ANI | Updated: May 31, 2020 16:59 IST
New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Filmmaker Mohit Suri has just confirmed a sequel of the romantic-action flick 'Malang' in-process and shared a glimpse of the first draft on social media.