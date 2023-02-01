'Mommy' Preity Zinta's birthday celebration includes 'sloppy kisses', 'splashy baths'

Los Angeles [US], February 1 (ANI): The best way to celebrate your birthday is to be in the company of your loved ones, and actress Preity Zinta, who turned 48 on Tuesday, rang in her special day in the same way.

She celebrated her birthday with her family by side -- including twins Jai and Gia.

Taking to Twitter, Preity thanked her well-wishers and also talked about her birthday celebrations.

"Thank you everyone for all the wonderful birthday wishes. I am truly grateful & humbled. It's nice to be home & spend my birthday with my family. Nothing beats sloppy kisses,splashy baths, baby babble & first steps.. Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always," she tweeted.

Thank you everyone for all the wonderful birthday wishes I am truly grateful & humbled. It’s nice to be home & spend my birthday with my family. Nothing beats sloppy kisses,splashy baths, baby babble & first steps [?] Wish you all loads of love, light and happiness always #Ting — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) February 1, 2023



The 'Veer Zaara' actor became a mother in 2021.

Announcing the birth of her children via surrogacy, Preity in 2021 wrote, "Hi everyone, I wanted to share our amazing news with all of you today. Gene and I are overjoyed and our hearts are filled with so much gratitude and with so much love as we welcome our twins Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough into our family."

Preity and Gene Goodenough tied the knot on February 29, 2016, in an intimate ceremony in the US.(ANI)