Monday Flashback: Sonam Kapoor drops a picture from dating days with husband Anand Ahuja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): While they were dating and even now, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are in a long-distance relationship because of work commitments.

Sonam, who often posts "miss you" posts for Anand, once again dropped a note on Instagram writing about how badly she is missing her husband.

She took a stroll down memory lane and posted a picture from her dating days with Anand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)



Alongside the image, she wrote, "I miss you and I miss this. Love you @anandahuja can't wait to be together. #everydayphenomenal."

In the photograph, Sonam and Anand are seen smiling while walking on a street together.

Reacting to the post, Anand commented, "One of our first / suuuper early pics together! 7 years ago now, right?"

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. The couple recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Vayu.

The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai. The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)