More fairytale pics from KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty's wedding

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 25 (ANI): Pure happiness --- that's what KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty's wedding pictures emote.

A day after actress Athiya Shetty tied the knot with cricketer KL Rahul in Khandala, Maharashtra, the bride's brother Ahan Shetty dropped a few images from an intimate ceremony that just won our hearts.

In the first picture, Ahan held Athiya's hand as they walked together, seemingly towards the wedding mandap. In the other image, Ahan is seen performing some ritual. Both Athiya and KL Rahul smiled and looked at him.

Sharing the images, Ahan wrote, "I love you both so much. Wish you all the love and happiness together."

Athiya's daddy and ace actor Suniel Shetty, too, posted images from the wedding.

In one of the images, Athiya is seen giving a tight hug to her parents.

Suniel simply captioned the post using a white heart emoji and an infinity symbol.

KL Rahul and Athiya exchanged vows on Tuesday at Suniel's farmhouse in Khandala. After the wedding, Suniel spoke to photographers and thanked them for their blessings. Suniel also revealed that the couple's wedding reception will be held after the IPL season

Among the select group of friends who attended the wedding were Diana Penty, Krishna Shroff, Anshula Kapoor, and Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal. Cricketers Varun Aaron and Ishant Sharma, with wife Pratima Singh, also attended.

Hours after taking pheras, Athiya and KL Rahul released a joined post, writing, "'In your light, I learn how to love...' Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that's given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness."

Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and many more celebrities wished the new couple on social media. (ANI)