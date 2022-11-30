"Most challenging character I ever played," Varun Dhawan shares experience of shooting for 'Bhediya'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Varun Dhawan on Wednesday shared a sneak peek into the preparation for his never seen before avatar in the horror-comedy 'Bhediya' along with a thank you note for the team.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped the behind-the-scenes video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)



In the video, hard work and preparation behind Varun's transformation as Bhediya. He also shared his experience with the BTS moments in the clip.

Sharing the BTS video, he wrote a thank you note, "Playing bhediya has been by far the most challenging character I have ever played. The physical exhaustion I sure feel post doing the transformational scenes I can't explain. Thank you @amarkaushik @maddockfilms @pvijan @officialjiostudios #dineshvijan for this opportunity. To my audience thank u for the (with heart emoji)."

Helmed by Amar Kaushik 'Bhediya' is a horror comedy film and running in the theatres from November 25, 2022.

The movie received a mixed response from the audience.

The creature-comedy drama 'Bhediya' marks Varun and Kriti's second collaboration after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com 'Dilwale'. The film is bringing together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie 'Stree'.

Meanwhile, Varun will also be seen in director Nitesh Tiwari's next 'Bawaal' along with Janhvi Kapoor. (ANI)