Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Twitter)
Poster of the film (Image Courtesy: Twitter)

Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty are typical newlyweds in latest poster

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:34 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): With its release date drawing close, makers of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.
After dropping soul-stirring song 'Choti Choti Gal', the makers have now released a new poster of the film featuring hilarious family drama.
In the poster, critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seated with a ladoo in his mouth next to Athiya Shetty, who on the other hand, has a disgusted expression.
While both look awkward in the situation which seems to be their pre-wedding ceremony, their families look visually happy in the poster, shared by film critic Taran Adarsh.
" Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty... New poster of #MotichoorChaknachoor... Directed by Debamitra Biswal... 15 Nov 2019 release," he tweeted.
Nawazuddin is essaying the role of a 36-year-old Dubai-return NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi and the 'Hero' actor is portraying the character of Annie.
'Motichoor Chaknachoor' narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves.
Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder with the hope of making a living in Dubai.
Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.
The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on November 15, this year. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 18:20 IST

'Bala' is Bhumi's 'way of promoting parity in society'

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar has earned a name in Bollywood for her choices of films and now that her next outing 'Bala' is just a week away from release, the actor revealed that the movie is her 'way of promoting parity in society!'

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 17:11 IST

When morning walk turned into life lesson for Akshay Kumar's daughter

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): While most Bollywood celebrities don't get ample time to teach their kids life lessons, Akshay Kumar on Thursday received a perfect opportunity to witness his daughter, Nitara, learning an act of kindness from an elderly couple.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:26 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares soul-stirring song 'Choti Choti Gal'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): After impressing moviegoers with the rib-tickling trailer, makers of romantic-comedy 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' have released a soulful track from the film titled 'Choti Choti Gal'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 16:22 IST

B-towners catch up with spirit of Halloween in spooky attires

New Delhi (Indi), Oct 31 (ANI): As people around the globe are spooked out with Halloween fever, B-town celebrities too joined the bandwagon flaunting their "scary" side!

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 14:09 IST

Here's when to catch 'Bala' in theatres

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): The release of Ayuhsmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' which was moved a week earlier to avoid a clash with 'Marjaavaan', has now been moved a day ahead to open on November 8.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:30 IST

Kim Kardashian hails U.S. House of Representatives for formally...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Kim Kardashian hailed the U.S. House of Representatives who passed a resolution on Tuesday to formally recognize the Armenian Genocide, which saw approximately 1.5 million Armenians killed by the Ottoman Empire in 1915.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 13:11 IST

John Stamos to lead an upcoming series on Disney+

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Fuller House' actor John Stamos has landed the lead role in an upcoming untitled Disney+ original series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:31 IST

Emilia Clarke reveals culprit behind Starbucks cup on 'GoT'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): While the insanely popular HBO series 'Game of Thrones' has ended, memories of the Starbucks coffee cup's cameo in the final season are still fresh!

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 12:30 IST

Taylor Swift to receive honour at American Music Awards

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Taylor Swift is set to take home a major honour next month.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:26 IST

Selena Gomez denies reconciliation rumours after being spotted...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez recently shut down all speculations of reconciliation after she was captured with ex-boyfriend Samuel Krost.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 11:20 IST

Here's how Emilia Clarke reacts to fans naming their kids after...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): 'Game of Thrones' might have concluded but the frenzied fans are unable to get over the hit HBO series.

Read More

Updated: Oct 31, 2019 10:30 IST

Kylie Jenner files restraining order against trespasser

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Kylie Jenner filed a restraining order on Tuesday against a man who trespassed on her property and tried to enter her house.

Read More
iocl