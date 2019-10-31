Motichoor Chaknachoor: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Athiya Shetty are typical newlyweds in latest poster

New Delhi (India), Oct 31 (ANI): With its release date drawing close, makers of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' are making sure that movie-buffs remain on the edge of their seats as they wait for the flick to hit the big screens.

After dropping soul-stirring song 'Choti Choti Gal', the makers have now released a new poster of the film featuring hilarious family drama.

In the poster, critically acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seated with a ladoo in his mouth next to Athiya Shetty, who on the other hand, has a disgusted expression.

While both look awkward in the situation which seems to be their pre-wedding ceremony, their families look visually happy in the poster, shared by film critic Taran Adarsh.

" Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty... New poster of #MotichoorChaknachoor... Directed by Debamitra Biswal... 15 Nov 2019 release," he tweeted.

Nawazuddin is essaying the role of a 36-year-old Dubai-return NRI, Pushpinder Tyagi and the 'Hero' actor is portraying the character of Annie.

'Motichoor Chaknachoor' narrates the story of two bachelors struggling to find their perfect better halves.

Annie's only aspiration in life is to settle in abroad by hook or crook. Therefore she finally, in the end, ties the knot with Pushpinder with the hope of making a living in Dubai.

Other than Athiya and Nawazuddin Siddiqui the film also stars Vibha Chibber, Navni Parihar, Vivek Mishra, Karuna Pandey, Sanjeev Vats, Abhishek Rawat, Sapna Sand and Usha Nagar in pivotal roles.

The film helmed by Debamitra Biswal is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia. It will hit the theatres on November 15, this year. (ANI)

