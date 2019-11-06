A still from the motion poster (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
Motion poster of Aamir, Kareena starrer 'Lal Singh Chaddha' unveiled

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 14:04 IST

New Delhi (India), Nov 6 (ANI): The latest motion poster of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer ' Lal Singh Chaddha' is here to send you on a soulful journey.
The poster gives a soothing feeling with a feather flying over the clouds to later sit on the title of the flick.
The background song says, "Kya pata hum mein hai kahani, ya hain kahaani mein hum".
The movie is slated to hit theatres during Christmas 2020, revealed the poster dropped by Aamir on Wednesday.
The upcoming film is inspired by the 1994 American comedy-drama 'Forest Gump.' Written by Atul Kulkarni, it is helmed by Advait Chandan and is produced by Viacom18 Studios and Aamir Khan Productions.
The lead pair of the film Aamir and Kareena will share the screen for the third time after 'Talaash,' and '3 Idiots.'
Meanwhile Kareena, who was last seen in the 2018 film 'Veere Di Wedding', will next star in 'Good News', co-starring Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also feature in 'Angrezi Medium' alongside Irrfan Khan and Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht'. (ANI)

