A still from motion poster of 'Dil Bechara’
A still from motion poster of 'Dil Bechara’

Motion poster of Sushant Singh Rajput starrer 'Dil Bechara' unveiled

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:20 IST

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): On the occasion of the 5th anniversary of popular Hollywood comedy-drama flick 'The Fault in Our Stars' a new motion poster of its Hindi remake 'Dil Bechara' has been dropped, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput.
The film which also features 'Rockstar' fame Sanjana Sanghi, will hit the big screens near you on November 29, announced film critic Taran Adarsh.
"The much-loved #Hollywood film #TheFaultInOurStars completes 5 years... Its #Hindi adaptation #DilBechara arrives on 29 Nov 2019... Stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi... Directed by Mukesh Chhabra... Presented and produced by Fox Star Studios," he wrote.


The poster is giving a nostalgic feeling with 'Same universe, different stars' written on top, where the lead characters are seen all lovey-dovey.
The semi-animated motion poster showcases Rajput is sitting on the bike with the leading lady, Sanghi holding him tightly from the back.
In the end, the popular poster of 'The Fault in Our Stars' featuring actors Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort is also visible.
The upcoming film which is being directed by Mukesh Chhabra was earlier titled as 'Kizzie Aur Manny.'
The flick's director, who was accused of sexual misconduct during the filming of the movie but was given a clean chit later, before which the official Twitter handle of the production house made the announcement, writing, "As a responsible organisation, Star India takes any allegation of sexual harassment of women at workplace very seriously. Hence, Fox Star Studios has suspended the services of Mukesh Chhabra, director of our film Kizie Aur Manny, which is under production, till the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of M/s Mukesh Chhabra Casting Company concludes its inquiry into the allegations against him."
Other than Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi the film would also see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo appearance. (ANI)

