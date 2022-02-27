Mouni Roy celebrates one month wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have completed one month of marital bliss.

On Sunday, Mouni took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt post to mark the special occasion.

"How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this, and no more words now..A month," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Mouni shared a string of images from her wedding festivities.







As soon as Mouni posted the images, netizens and members of the film industry chimed into the comment section to shower the newlyweds with best wishes.

"Beautiful ...touchwood touchwood," actor Shamita Shetty commented.

"Happy one month and many years to come," actor Aashka Goradia commented.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. (ANI)

