Mouni Roy recalls playing villain in 'Brahmastra'

Actor Mouni Roy, who is currently basking in the success of 'Brahmastra', took a stroll down memory lane and recalled playing villain in the hit film.

"I was quite overwhelmed with all the support coming my way! There is a lot of curiosity, a lot of questions about Junoon and who she is - which is very exciting. It is not very easy to strike a chord as the villain in a project of this scale but to have made that connection with the viewers is extremely gratifying and humbling. I am eternally grateful to Ayan for giving me the opportunity to play such an amazing character," she said.



'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva', which was released in September 2022, is the first part of the planned trilogy in the Astraverse by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. The storyline of Brahmastra follows Shiva, a DJ, who learns about his strange connection with the element of fire. He also holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra, a supernatural weapon that is said to be able to destroy the universe, capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, Junoon, the queen of dark forces is also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra.

Shah Rukh Khan had a cameo in the first part. If reports are to be believed, the second part will feature Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It will be interesting to see how the Astraverse develops in the sequel to 'Brahmastra' and beyond.

The film will start its OTT journey with Disney+ Hotstar on November 4.


