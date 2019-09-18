Mouni Roy, Image courtesy: Instagram
Mouni Roy, Image courtesy: Instagram

Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro officials after 'huge rock' falls on her car

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:33 IST

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy had a scary experience on Wednesday when her car was hit by a huge falling rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.
The actor, who was on her way to work, expressed her disappointment over the irresponsibility of the Mumbai Metro officials on social media.
The 'Gold' actor took to her Twitter handle and complained about the "irresponsibility" of the Mumbai metro officials.
In her post, the actor shared that a huge rock fell on her car while she was on her way to work. Mouni also shared a small video of her damaged car.
"Was on my way to work at Juhu signal a huge rock falls on the car 11 floors up. cant help but think what if anybody was crossing the road. Any suggestions as to what to be done with such irresponsibility of the mumbai metro," she wrote in her tweet.
The clip features a giant hole in her car's sunroof caused by the huge rock. She even panned up to show the high tower of the Mumbai Metro building from where it might have fallen.

Mouni did not suffer from any injuries. Some concerned fans asked the star about her safety and suggested her to contact the authorities.
"Pls contact @MumbaiPolice You are right. It could have killed someone," wrote one Twitter user.
Another fan wrote, "An FIR should be filed against the contractor for danger to public safety and not following safety procedures."
"Hope you are safe! Yes nets are provided in such construction zones, why there is no such arrangements is a question," a user commented.
"That's scary..hope the driver and you are safe," another concerned fan wrote.
The actor had earlier shared pictures of her outfit for the 'Made in China' trailer launch on Wednesday morning.
"MIC promotions day1," she captioned the posts. Mouni can be seen wearing a yellow gown in the pictures.
'Made in China' stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead. Apart from Rajkummar and Mouni, the film features Gajraj Rao, Paresh Rawal, Boman Irani and Sumeet Vyas in pivotal roles.
Produced by Dinesh Vijan, 'Made in China' is based on the life of a struggling Gujarati businessman, Raghu (Rajkummar), who embarks on a journey to China in order to make his business flourish. The hilarious journey and several experiences help the 'Newton' actor to become a successful entrepreneur later. Mouni will be seen in the role of Rajkummar's wife (Rukmini).
The film is helmed by National Award-winner Mikhil Musale, who won the best director for his 2016 drama-thriller 'Wrong Side Raju'. 'Made in China' is slated to hit the big screens on Diwali this year.
Apart from 'Made in China', she will also be seen in Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amitabh Bachchan. (ANI)

