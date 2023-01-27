Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar visit temple to celebrate their first wedding anniversary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have completed one year of marital bliss. On Friday, the couple visited a temple to celebrate their special occasion.

Mouni took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures from their anniversary celebrations.

In the pictures, the couple were seen taking blessings at a temple. Mouni and Suraj twinned in white, as the actor opted for a beautiful white saree with a golden border, while her husband dressed in a white ensemble.

In one of the pictures, Mouni and Suraj were seen lost in each other's eyes.

The actor wished her husband by sharing seven important oaths of the marriage in Sanskrit and promised to "carry on the seven pledges".

Sharing the pictures, she wrote marriage oaths in Sanskrit and said " I'll always carry on these seven pledges through this beautiful journey of life with you.. happy 1st."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section to pour in their love and wishes.

Actor Karan Tacker wrote, "Happy anniversary guys!"

Shraddha Arya dropped a message, "Happy Happy Anniversary Guys!!!"

Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Happy anniversary mere doston."

Shamita Shetty also wished the couple, "Happy Anniversary to both of u."

Sonali Bendre wrote, "Happy anniversary!!!! Here's to a lifetime of joy."

In the early hours of Friday, she also dropped a mushy picture in which Suraj was seen holding a flower bouquet on Insta story.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Love my arms holding him & a bunch of flowers."

Mouni tied the knot with Suraj in Goa in January 2022. The couple had two ceremonies - per Bengali as well as South Indian rituals. (ANI)