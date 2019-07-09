Movie preps, shifting her house: Parineeti's jam-packed schedule

New Delhi (India), July 9 (ANI): Continuing to give social media followers her life updates, Parineeti Chopra posted an Instagram story letting her fans know about four major things she's busy working on these days, including shifting her house.

On Tuesday, the actor revealed just how jam-packed her schedule is for the next couple of weeks and the checklist also includes shifting her house.

"3 weeks left for Jabariya Jodi to release. 3 weeks to start shooting girl on the train. Saina Nehwal training going on simultaneously because I finish GOTT and start shooting immediately! Shifting my house this week. JJ promotions, GOTT prep, house shift- all in 3 weeks! Guys I'm dying of nerves.

The actor is all set to hit movie theatres with her upcoming release 'Jabariya Jodi', along side Sidharth Malhotra, on July 12.

She is also busy prepping to play the role of ace badminton player Saina Nehwal. The biopic is being directed by Amole Gupte and is expected to release in 2020.

Next in line is the film adaptation of Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller, 'The Girl On The Train'. The film, not yet titled, is also eying a 2020 release.

Hawkins' book is based on an alcoholic divorcee, who catches daily glimpses of a seemingly perfect couple Scott and Megan, from the window of her train during her daily journey. Her life is turned upside down after she learns that Megan has gone missing and is somehow involved in the incident.

In the film, the Bollywood actor will reprise the hugely acclaimed role of the protagonist essayed by Emily Blunt in the Hollywood adaptation of the film. (ANI)

