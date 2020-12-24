'Mr and Mrs Claus' from 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' wish fans Merry Christmas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Bollywood stars Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani on Thursday wished fans a Merry Christmas in 'Jug Jugg Jiyo' style.

Dhawan and Advani who are shooting for their upcoming flick 'Jug Jug Jiyo', have posted an exuberant boomerang video of theirs on Instagram and sent Christmas wishes to fans.

Few minutes after the 'Kabir Singh' actor posted about her 'Pajama Party' on the Instagram story, she shared a boomerang clip with Dhawan on Instagram that featured both the stars with balloons in their hand. She wrote, "Mr. and Mrs. Claus from #JugJuggJeeyo wishing you all a very Merry Christmas," alongside the video with Santa's face emoticons.





Re-sharing the same video, Dhawan wrote, "COOLIE Claus and Mrs. Claus from #juggjuggjiyo wish u a very merry Christmas," with Santa's face and Christmas tree emoticons.



Celebrity followers including Bhumi Padnekar and more than three lakh fans liked the posts with many posting red heart emoticons in the comment section. (ANI)

