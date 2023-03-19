'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway' promises good start, while 'Zwigato' struggles at BO

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 19 (ANI): Rani Mukherjee-starrer 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway' and Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' were released on Friday (March 17). Helmed by Nandita Das, 'Zwigato' has received good reviews from critics, though, the box office numbers are not overwhelming.

On the other hand, Rani Mukherjee's movie had a mixed bag of reactions so far. However, the movie started on a promising note at the box office.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday, "Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1... The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend... Fri Rs 42 lacs. #India biz."

On day 2, Zwigato raked 62 lakhs rupees. According to the estimate given by Adarsh, "#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1... Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total... Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: Rs 1.05 cr. #India biz."

#Zwigato witnesses an upward trend on Day 2 [+44.19%], but the 2-day total remains very low due to its biz on Day 1… Biz needs to have a miraculous turnaround/jump on Day 3 for a respectable weekend total… Fri 43 lacs, Sat 62 lacs. Total: Rs 1.05 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/DY5eReLa6J — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023



Meanwhile, 'Mrs Chatterjee v/s Norway' is leading with more than 3 crores rupees. Taran tweeted," #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]... The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3... National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]... Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: Rs 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN"

#MrsChatterjeeVsNorway witnesses SOLID GROWTH on Day 2 [+77.95%]… The super-strong word of mouth should translate into higher footfalls on Day 3… National chains dominate the show [Day 1: 83 lacs, Day 2: 1.58 cr]… Fri 1.27 cr, Sat 2.26 cr. Total: Rs 3.53 cr. #India biz. #MCVN pic.twitter.com/dl7XQOljFM — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 19, 2023



'Zwigato' is about the struggles of a food-delivery boy and his family. Asked about choosing such subject matter, Nandita said, "I like this kind of subject. Because nowadays we see less of the common man's story in movies."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children. Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya play pivotal roles in the movie. (ANI)