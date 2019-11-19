Mrunal Thakur joins Shahid Kapoor for 'Jersey' remake

New Delhi (India), Nov 19 (ANI): After impressing fans with her spectacular screen presence in films like 'Super 30' and 'Batla House', Mrunal Thakur has been roped in to play the lead opposite Shahid Kapoor in Hindi remake of Telugu film 'Jersey.'

The film will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and is set for August 28, 2020 release.

Film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter.

The television star who rose to fame in Bollywood played the role of a journalist and wife of John Abraham in 'Batla House' while she portrayed the role of Hrithik Rohan's love Interest in the much-appreciated film 'Super 30'.

'Super 30' tells the story of Patna-based math genius Anand Kumar who runs the famed Super 30 program for IIT aspirants. The film, which also stars Amit Sadh, Pankaj Tripathi and Johnny Lever, hit the screens on July 12.

The story of thriller drama 'Batla House' is inspired by the real Batla House encounter that took place almost a decade ago on September 19, 2008, which is officially known as Operation Batla House. The incident took place against Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists in Batla House locality in Jamia Nagar, Delhi. (ANI)

