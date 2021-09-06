Mrunal Thakur joins the cast of Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani's Hindi remake of 'Thadam'

Maharashtra (Mumbai) [India], September 6 (ANI): Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has joined the star cast of the Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Thadam'. She will be acting in the upcoming film opposite the previously announced lead Aditya Roy Kapur.

The 'Toofaan' actor, who has various remarkable characters to her credit, for the first time will be seen playing the role of a strong-headed cop.

Based on true events, this yet to be titled thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani will go on floors in October this year.



Talking about joining the film's team, Mrunal shared, "When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

Producer Bhushan Kumar talked about bringing Mrunal on board for the film and said, "When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop's character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this."

Khetani also talked about how Mrunal was perfect for the role and continued, "We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her."

This Hindi remake of 'Thadam' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The original film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni.

Apart from this, the producer duo, Kumar and Khetani, has announced multiple big projects, including the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Sandeep Vanga's next directorial venture 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

