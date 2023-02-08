Mrunal Thakur shares experience working in Selfiee's song 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): Mrunal Thakur will be seen in a stylish appearance in Selfiee's new song 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'.

The makers recently unveiled the track's teaser in which Mrunal looked super hot while shaking a leg with Akshay Kumar to peppy lyrics. Mrunal is set to be doing an extremely important cameo in the film and is playing an actress on screen, paired opposite Akshay Kumar's character on screen.

Speaking of the cameo and the song, Mrunal said, "I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven't done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I'm excited to see the audience's reaction to the song."



https://www.instagram.com/p/CoZlZ67Po-y/?hl=en

The full video of 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe' will be out on February 9.

Besides Akshay, Selfiee also stars Diana Penty, Emraan Hashmi and Nushrratt Bharuccha. The film is helmed by Raj Mehta and will hit the theatres on February 24, 2023.

Mrunal also has the war drama Pipaa with Ishaan Khatter in her kitty. (ANI)

