'Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega': Ayushmann Khurrana on Rishi Kapoor's demise

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Sharing a still from the film 'Bewakoofiyaan' with co-star Rishi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday said that he will always remember the late actor's childlike jovial nature.

The picture featured the two talented stars at New Delhi's famous Purana Quila where the two are seen involved in a playful game.

"Aapki adakaari aur cinema ki samajh to sab yaad rakhengey. Mujhe aapka bachpana yaad rahega. (Everyone will remember your acting and sense of cinema but I will remember your childlike nature). It was an honour to work with you Rishi sir! #RIPRishiKapoor," Khurrana wrote.

The 35-year-old actor also shared a sweet insight about that shooting sequence and said that lunch break was announced after the click and meals for everyone came from Rishi's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's house.

"Is shot ke baad lunch break hua tha, aur aapki beti ke ghar se sabke liye khana aya tha (We had our lunch break after this shot and food for everybody came from your daughter's house)," wrote Khurrana.

Besides Khurrana and Kapoor the film also featured actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai earlier on Wednesday. He passed away peacefully at 8:45 am this morning after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia, his family said in a statement.

In September 2019, the veteran actor returned to Mumbai after staying in New York for almost a year for cancer treatment. (ANI)

