'Mulk' completes one year!

New Delhi [India], Aug 03 (ANI): As Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Mulk' clocked a year today, the actor said that the film she chose against all odds validated so many things.

The 'Pink' actor shared a video featuring the glimpses of 'Mulk' and 'Article 15' towards the end of the clip.

Thanking the director of the film Anubhav Sinha, she tweeted, "A film I said yes to against all odds, A film that stood its ground against all odds, A film that worked against all odds, A film that validated so many things and made our spine stronger for having made the RIGHT choice. Can't thank you all enough for the support!"



The movie revolves around a terrorist Shahid Mohammed (Prateik Babbar), his father Murad Ali Mohammed (Rishi Kapoor), and the defense lawyer, Aarti Mohammed (Taapsee Pannu).

The movie also features Rajat Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles.

The social-thriller was jointly produced by Deepak Mukut and Anubhav Sinha. (ANI)