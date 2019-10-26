Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of the film (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Multi-starrer 'Housefull 4' off to low start internationally

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 22:44 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): On its opening day, multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has managed to earn Rs 7.79 crores at the international box office.
Film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the total collection of 'Housefull 4' in the international markets.
"#HouseFull4 crosses $ 1 million on Day 1 in the international markets... Total: $ 1.1 million [Rs 7.79 cr]... #USA - #Canada: $ 272k #UAE - #GCC: $ 506k #UK: $ 78k #Australia: $ 70k ROW: $ 174k #Overseas #HF4," tweeted Adarsh.
[{472f09d0-08bf-44fc-ad9e-8386aa3bd3e9:intradmin/hmgh_WNzKVM0.JPG}]
The film which released during the festive season on Friday managed to rake in Rs 18.85 crores on the domestic box office.
Based on the theme of reincarnation, the film set across 600 years, from 1419 to 2019, follows a non-linear narrative.
The multi-starrer flick features Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Riteish Deshmukh.
While the 'Housefull 4' songs such as 'Chammo,' 'Bhoot Song,' 'Ek Chumma' managed to charm the audience, the 'Bala song' set the internet on fire by Bala Challenge.
Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar also surprised fans by shaking a leg on the peppy track. Then many B-town celebrities were also challenged to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge.
Other than celebs, scores of fans stormed social media with their hilarious clips to complete the challenge. (ANI)

