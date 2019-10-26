Multi-starrer Housefull 4 opens with Rs 18.85 crores on Day 1

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has collected Rs 18.85 crores across India on its first day of release.

The film is a reincarnation comedy. With a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-week collection of the movie.



#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri Rs 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4

The movie also set the internet on fire by Bala Challenge. Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar not only surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from the movie. He also challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge.

Scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task. fans went gaga over the actor's signature dance moves and have flooded the Internet with their hilarious dance steps.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Suryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

