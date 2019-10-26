Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the Film, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Multi-starrer Housefull 4 opens with Rs 18.85 crores on Day 1

ANI | Updated: Oct 26, 2019 14:30 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): The multi-starrer comedy-drama 'Housefull 4' has collected Rs 18.85 crores across India on its first day of release.
The film is a reincarnation comedy. With a huge star cast including Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the first-week collection of the movie.

#HouseFull4 puts up a healthy number on Day 1... Biz did not grow in evening due to pre-#Diwali festivities... Day 4 [Mon] is extremely crucial, when #Diwali celebrations begin and families throng cinema halls... Fri Rs 18.85 cr. #India biz. #HF4
The movie also set the internet on fire by Bala Challenge. Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar not only surprised his fans by dancing like crazy on the peppy track 'Bala...Shaitaan Ka Saala' from the movie. He also challenged his friends and fans to perform the signature step as part of #Balachallenge.
Scores of celebrities stormed social media with their funniest moves to complete the task. fans went gaga over the actor's signature dance moves and have flooded the Internet with their hilarious dance steps.
On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Suryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 13:13 IST

Camila Cabello on cloud nine after meeting favourite characters...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): It was a dream come true for singer Camila Cabello who met two of her favourite characters from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:43 IST

Meghan King and Jim Edmonds break-up after 5 years of marriage

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Just a day after television star Meghan Kind Edmonds revealed that she is working on her marriage with Jim, the actor ended her 5-year-marriage on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:09 IST

Courteney Cox, David Beckham to play a cameo in 'Modern Family'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Soccer player David Beckham along with actor Courtney Cox is set to play a cameo in the upcoming episode of American sitcom 'Modern Family'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 12:02 IST

It's a wrap for James Bond's 'No Time To Die'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Filming has officially wrapped on the new James Bond movie 'No Time To Die'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:30 IST

I'm so proud of her: Taylor Swift praises Selena Gomez

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Taylor Swift is all praises for her long-time friend Selena Gomez and she feels proud of her achievements.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 11:20 IST

Felicity Huffman freed from prison

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Actor Felicity Huffman has been released from the prison after being behind the bars for 11 days.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:15 IST

Katy Perry rings in her 35th birthday in style

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Pop-icon Katy Perry rang in her 35th birthday with a sizzling red swimsuit photo on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 10:13 IST

Marvel is different from films that are shown normally in...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese who faced criticism over his remark comparing Marvel movies to theme parks, saying they're "not cinema," recently clarified his comments.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:41 IST

Here's how Marvel is expanding 'X-Men' comic franchise

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): The Marvel Entertainment has decided to expand its family of comic series with two newly announced titles, 'X-Men/Fantastic Four' and 'Giant-Size X-Men.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 09:33 IST

Lizzo, Ariana Grande release 'Good As Hell' remix

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Pop-singers Lizzo and Ariana Grande who teamed up with for the remix 'Good as Hell' released the peppy track on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:52 IST

Nick Jonas gets groped by a fan during LA concert

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas was groped by a member from the audience while he was performing in Los Angeles earlier this week.

Read More

Updated: Oct 26, 2019 08:11 IST

Lady Gaga's look alike fools crowd at charity event in Las Vegas

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 26 (ANI): The eager spectators at a charity event in Las Vegas on Friday were easily fooled by Lady Gaga's impersonator.

Read More
iocl