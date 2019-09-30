Mumbai: Actor Viju Khote, best known for playing Kaalia in Sholay, passes away

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Veteran actor Viju Khote, best remembered for his portrayal of iconic character Kalia from 'Sholay,' breathed his last on Monday early morning.

The news was confirmed by Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) Senior Joint Secretary Amit Behl.

The actor known for his immense contribution to the Indian cinema had a long career spanning over 50 years. He was also involved in Theatre and television.

His character of Robert from 'Andaz Apna Apna' movie also won many accolades and made him a well-known name in the industry.

He had made an everlasting impact in the cult Marathi film, 'Ashi Hi Banva Banvi.' He has been active in theatres and in the TV industry, and is noted for his role in the serial 'Zabaan Sambhal Ke.'

Son of a noted stage actor Nandu Khote, the actor has managed to make us laugh through films like 'Atithi Tum Kab Jaogey,' 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani,' 'Garam Masala,' 'Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya' and many more which will be cherished lifelong. (ANI)

