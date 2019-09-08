Mumbai: Bachchans, Ambanis offer prayers at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani were spotted offering prayers to Lord Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja here on Sunday.

Both of them were accompanied by their respective families at the pandal. While from the Bachchans, only Abhishek was present, Mukesh was seen offering prayers along with his sons Anant and Akash Ambani and daughter-in-law Shloka.

Together, all of them offered 'aarti' to Ganesha at Lalbaugcha Raja, which is considered one of the most prominent Ganpati pandals in Mumbai.

Its first look was unveiled last week. The huge idol is crafted in a traditional manner and has been installed in a beautiful pandal decorated on the theme of ISRO's ambitious Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft which was launched in July.

Hordes of devotees throng the pandal during the ten-day-long festivities to pay obeisance to their beloved 'Bappa'.(ANI)