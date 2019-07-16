Rescue operations underway in Mumbai's Dongri area after the four-storeyed Kesarbai building collapsed earlier on Tuesday.
Mumbai building collapse: Bollywood celebs condole loss of life, ask people to 'stay safe'

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 21:24 IST

New Delhi (India), July 16 (ANI): After 10 people were killed and several injured in the collapse of four-storeyed Kesarbhai building in the city's Dongri area, tribute and condolences poured in for the families of the victims from the Bollywood fraternity.
The celebs prayed for the victims and asked people to 'stay safe'.
Expressing his heartfelt condolences, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor tweeted: "My condolences to the families of those who lost their lives..I hope the people trapped under the debris are evacuated safely..#MumbaiBuildingCollapse"

Grieved by the devastating news, Parineeti Chopra twitted: "Saddened to hear about #MumbaiBuildingCollapse in Dongri! My heart goes out to the victims and their families."

The building collapsed at 11 am today on Tandel Street in Dongri area, initially killing two persons and trapping over 40 people under its debris.
Praying for the safety of the people trapped in the debris actor Sonakshi Sinha wrote: "My heart goes out to the people still stuck in the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse. People of #Dongri, please be safe. Praying for your well-being."

Joining the celebrities another actor Ayushmann Khurrana twitted: "Distressing to hear about the #MumbaiBuildingCollapse news. My thoughts and prayers with the injured."

Three teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are engaged in rescue operations. Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi visited the spot and took stock of the rescue operations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the death of people in the building collapse. While Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

