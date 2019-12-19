Mumbai: Farhan Akhtar takes part in CAA protest, says raising voice an 'absolute democratic right'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Actor Farhan Akhtar on Thursday took part in a protest against the amended Citizenship Act in Mumbai and said that raising voice is an absolute democratic right of every citizen.

"To raise your voice against something is an absolute democratic right. People are raising their voices and I am of the view that there seems to be a certain amount of discrimination in what is being planned and what is happening," said Akhtar.

He also said that it was imperative for him to raise voice at the moment.

"As somebody who has been born and who has grown up with a certain idea of what India is all about, it is important for me to raise my voice," the actor added.

When asked what the actor finds wrong in the act, Akhtar said, "If you look at the details then it seems like something can happen. If everything is okay then why would so many people be concerned not just in Mumbai but in Assam, in Delhi, in Bangalore, in Hyderabad."

Earlier on Wednesday, Akhtar announced that he will take part in a demonstration against the law.

Other celebrities like Mahesh Bhatt and Sushant Singh have also joined the protests against the amended Citizenship Act. (ANI)

