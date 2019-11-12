Mumbai: Lata Mangeshkar taken to hospital due to chest infection, now back home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 11 (ANI): Veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar was on Monday morning rushed to hospital after she suffered from a chest infection.

The singer, who turned 90 in September this year, was taken to the Breach Candy Hospital in the city, the team of Lata Mangeshkar confirmed.

In much relief to her fans, the singer is now back home and is recovering from her illness,

Lata is a recipient of the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She began her career in 1942. (ANI)

