Mumbai Police shares 'Gully Boy' poster urging people to stay at home

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Tuesday shared a reference to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gully Boy' to caution people against stepping out of their homes during the lockdown.

Taking to their Twitter handle, The Mumbai Police posted a capture from 'Gully Boy' featuring a smiling shot of Alia Bhatt and it read, "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown."

While the meme is surely funny, the caption put up by Mumbai Police's Twitter handle is even funnier that read, "Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe."



The Mumbai Police has been sharing references to different movies with an aim to educate people on safety precautions to be taken amid the coronavirus crisis.

Recently, Mumbai Police shared a special corona poster referring to one of the dialogues from Shraddha Kapoor starrer 2018 horror-drama 'Stree' to urge people to stay indoors.

It read, "O corona Kabhi mat aana" (O corona, never come) with a message to keep every street safe. The dialogue was seen written on a wall just like the movie.

Earlier, the Mumbai Police responded wittily to actor Ajay Devgn after he shared a video of the Mumbai Police and lauded them for working tirelessly during the lockdown.

The 'Singham' actor took to Twitter to share a video by the Mumbai Police which urged people to stay at home as the same is a luxury for police officials who are currently at the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Responding to this, the cops gave a witty reply that consisted of some of the major hit films of the much-loved actor and tweeted, "Dear 'Singham', just doing what 'Khakee' is supposed to do to ensure that things return to how they were - 'Once upon a time in Mumbai'! #TakingOnCorona." (ANI)

