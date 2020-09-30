Mumbai Police summons filmmaker Anurag Kashyap in connection with sexual assault allegations by Payal Ghosh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): The Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued a summon to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap to appear before them on October 1, in connection to the sexual assault allegations by actor Payal Ghosh.

According to reports, the director is expected to appear before the Versova police by 11 am on Thursday, for questioning on the offence registered against him.



On September 20, 'Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi' actor Ghosh accused Kashyap of sexual harassment. Speaking to ANI, she said, "Five years ago I met Anurag Kashyap regarding work. He called me to his house. When I went there, he took me to a separate room and tried to sexually assault me. He forced himself on me."

"I request the authorities to kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. I am seeking action against him," said Ghosh.

Post the allegations, Kashyap responded on Twitter in which he denied the allegations, claiming that they were 'baseless'. "I neither behave like this nor do I ever tolerate this at any price," he had said. (ANI)

