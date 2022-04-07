Mumbai Police warns against third party cookies with hilarious 'K3G' reference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): Mumbai Police sure knows how to ace their social media game by keeping netizens informed entertainingly.

On Wednesday, they shared a message for cyber security on Instagram by referencing a famous, hilarious scene from the film 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'.

The clip features Kajol and Farida Jalal, saying, "Cookies..aha lovely," and they end up with a dismissive gesture.

"Humesha cyber safety, never gham. Third party cookies can leave you vulnerable and should be declined or deleted," the post's caption read.

Instagram users dropped appreciation in the comments section.

"Mumbai police OP," a social media user commented.

"Mumbai police insta handle spreading all Khushi and absolutely no gham by these op post," another added.

'K3G' director Karan Johar also appreciated the post by sharing it on his Instagram Story along with inserting 'face with tears of joy' emoticons.



The police department keeps posting relatable and funny clips and pictures on their social media handle, earning appreciation from their followers along with spreading awareness on various relevant subjects. (ANI)