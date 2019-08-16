Poster of the film, Image courtesy: Instagram
Poster of the film, Image courtesy: Instagram

'Mumbai Saga' to release on this date!

ANI | Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:33 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Mark your calendars as multi-starrer gangster drama film 'Mumbai Saga,' will release on June 19, next year.
Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the news on his social media.
"John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, Sameer Soni, and Amol Gupte... #MumbaiSaga to release on 19 June 2020... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir," he wrote.
John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi were the latest actors to join the star-studded cast list, which already includes Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte.
The direction of the film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'.
Set in the 1980s and 1990s, the film will go on floors in July. 'Mumbai Saga' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:35 IST

Looks like Google is high on 'Sholay' fever, here's why!

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Google is being totally desi at heart. Want proof? Just type 'kitne aadmi the' in Hindi font, on your search box, and the answer will not only shock but amuse you!

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 20:22 IST

Varun Dawan shares heartfelt birthday wish for father David Dhawan

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Bollywood heartthrob Varun Dhawan wished his father and director David Dhawan a happy birthday in the sweetest way possible.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:52 IST

Wishes pour in for Saif Ali Khan as he turns 49 today

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): As Saif Ali Khan turned 49 today, several Bollywood stars including his daughter and the girl next door Sara Ali Khan showered love upon the 'Race' actor with warm birthday wishes.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:37 IST

Tyler Posey brings beer bottles to late mother's grave on her...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): In a moving tribute to his late mother on her 60th birthday, actor Tyler Posey posted a snap of him sitting on the grass beside his mom Cyndi Garcia's grave with a beer in his hand.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 17:04 IST

Miley Cyrus is 'sad and disappointed', post-split from Liam Hemsworth

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems there is more to the story of Miley Cyrus' recent PDA with Kaitlynn Carter just a few days after she announced split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 16:00 IST

Lauren London, Beyonce, DJ Khaled remember Nipsey Hussle's...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): While it's been months since Nipsey Hussle's demise, people from the music industry are still remembering the legacy left behind by late rapper.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:17 IST

Kevin Hart to star, produce 'Night Wolf'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American comedian-actor Kevin Hart is all set to star in the superhero comedy film 'Nigh Wolf'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:07 IST

'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' sequel gets premiere date,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): Good news for all the Lana Condor and Noah Centineo fans, as the two are coming back just in time for Valentine's Day 2020.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar hosts screening of 'Mission Mangal' for school students

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): Akshay Kumar hosted a special screening of his latest release 'Mission Mangal' at a school in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 15:03 IST

Taylor Swift drops new single 'Lover' from upcoming album

New Delhi (India), Aug 16 (ANI): With just a week left for her album 'Lover' to hit the stand, Taylor Swift has dropped her latest single of the same name.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:54 IST

Whitney Port says she turned down Leonardo DiCaprio, calls it...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): American TV star Whitney Port is a married woman and a mother, but her life could have taken a very different turn. The star has now shared a regret that has been bothering her since years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 14:16 IST

Did Justin Timberlake and Lizzo hint at a collaboration?

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 16 (ANI): It seems like Justin Timberlake and Lizzo are getting into a collaboration.

Read More
iocl