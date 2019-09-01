Mumbai: Shraddha Kapoor joins protest against slashing trees of Aarey forest

Mumbai (India), Sept 1 (ANI): Actor Shraddha Kapoor joined protesters who had gathered here on Sunday to voice their opposition to the decision by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's Tree Authority to slash 2,700 trees in the Aarey forest, to make a car shed for the metro.

Shraddha could be seen holding a placard and wearing a white t-shirt with the message 'Save Aarey'.

"We don't want the tress to be cut down. We are all standing here for this and we really hope that our voice may be heard and it can be stopped," Shraddha said at the protest.

"If we try, we can find an alternative to this problem. There is no need to cut down so many trees," she added.

The 'Saaho' actor also posted a picture on Instagram of herself holding a placard from the protest and wrote, "It is shocking, unacceptable and has to stop."

"Trying to do my bit. Went live on my insta sometime back to show you all how so many people have come together to stand up against this," she wrote. "2700+ trees are slated to be chopped down for the Metro. Unacceptable. Shocking. As if we don't have enough environmental issues already. As if Mumbai doesn't have enough pollution already. And permission is granted to chop off our lungs. This HAS TO STOP. #SAVEAAREY #TRYYOURBITFORTHEENVIRONMENT @aareyforest," she added.

Previously, Disha Patani, Dia Mirza and Esha Gupta too urged the government to rethink its move.

