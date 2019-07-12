Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. (File photo)
Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha. (File photo)

Mumbai: UP Police visit Sonakshi Sinha's house for inquiry in fraud case

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:22 IST

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday visited the Mumbai residence of Sonakshi Sinha in an apparent attempt to reach out to the Bollywood actor.
The ongoing investigation by UP Police is in connection with a case registered against the actor for allegedly not performing at an event despite accepting payment for the same.
In February, a case was registered against the actor and four others for allegedly accepting Rs 24 lakh for a stage performance but not turning up for the event. The event was scheduled to take place in September 2018.
The case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 406 of IPC. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 10:58 IST

Media, actors must maintain professionalism: Sidharth Malhotra...

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Reacting to the controversy over Kangana Ranaut's spat with a journalist, Sidharth Malhotra opined that the media and actors must maintain a professional relationship.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 23:00 IST

Irina Shayk says she "still believes in marriage" after Bradley...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): In her first interview since parting ways with actor Bradley Cooper, supermodel Irina Shayk revealed that she still believes in the institution of marriage and hasn't given up on love.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:35 IST

Justin Bieber in no rush to have kids but looks forward to...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Justin Bieber expressed his desire to become a parent one day and going on "daddy-daughter dates."

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 22:15 IST

Miley Cyrus' sister Brandi shares flight turbulence funny moments

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Miley Cyrus' elder sister Brandi shared a funny anecdote about her sister being scared of turbulence.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:37 IST

Mike Fisher pens beautiful note for wife Carrie Underwood to...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher just completed 9 years of marriage and to make the celebrations more prominent, Mike penned a beautiful note for his wife.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:14 IST

Cameron Boyce's father Victor shares last picture of his son

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's father Victor shared an adorable picture of his son which was just clicked a few hours before the tragic death of the American actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:10 IST

Rangoli Chandel issues statement over Kangana-journalist row

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets and bashing out people, shared a letter on her Twitter handle which is an official statement issued by her advocate Siddiqui & Associates.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:05 IST

Intruder breaches security at Buckingham Palace while the Queen...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): An intruder eventually crept inside the Buckingham Palace at 2 a.m. this morning while Queen Elizabeth II slept just feet away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Annette Roque officially calls it quit with husband Matt Lauer

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): It has been confirmed that Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque has filed for divorce after 20 years of their marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Miley Cyrus reveals she's still "attracted to women"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who is known for her unfiltered opinions, recently opened up about her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and admitted that she is still "attracted to women."

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:23 IST

'Friends' will still be there on Netflix abroad!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): After it was reported that American sitcom 'Friends' is leaving Netflix, millions of fans were left disappointed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:08 IST

Jason Alexander joins cast of 'Faith Based'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer and actor Jason Alexander joined the cast of Christian film 'Faith Based', which is directed by Vincent Masciale and written by Luke Barnett.

Read More
iocl