Music directors Shivam Sengupta, Anuj Danait open up about 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' soundtrack

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 11 (ANI): Netflix's upcoming project 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' features a range of diverse tracks. The show is an ode to the classic and pulpy Indian thrillers of the 90s, and the series' title itself has been inspired by the popular song of the same name from 'Baazigar'.

Shivam Sengupta and Anuj Danait have composed the soundtrack for the series.



Talking about the creation, Shivam Sengupta said, "We wanted the music to tell this twisted and fierce love story in our own way and it was an immense honour to recreate the timeless classic that is 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' and give it a modern twist as a homage to the legendary anthem."

"The themes of the soundtrack explore classic 90s nostalgia and fuse it with a modern vibe. It was an exhilarating experience to work with Shivam on the diverse set of songs which delve into many genres like Romance, Classical, Bollywood, Jazz, Rap and much more," added Anuj Danait.

'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein', which features Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh, will be out on January 14. (ANI)

